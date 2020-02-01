Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 1,305.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 906,074 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,839,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?