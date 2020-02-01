Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.39

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 9129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nomura in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Nomura by 76.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,839,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nomura by 1,305.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 906,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nomura by 583.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 492,700 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nomura by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

