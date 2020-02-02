NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.31, approximately 758 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOMURA RESH INS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.54.

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

