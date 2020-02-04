Norbord (OSB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Norbord (TSE:OSB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

TSE OSB opened at C$39.90 on Tuesday. Norbord has a 52 week low of C$26.31 and a 52 week high of C$40.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -56.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Norbord from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$955,220.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Article: Swap