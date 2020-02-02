NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.97, 281,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 389,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Separately, Deutsche Bank raised NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?

