Nordson Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.35 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.95. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. The company had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NDSN. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $173.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.78 and a 200-day moving average of $151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. Nordson has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $176.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 15,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after acquiring an additional 262,385 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $31,659,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,316,000 after acquiring an additional 137,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $11,450,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,617,718.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,379,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $72,608.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?