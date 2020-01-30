Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

NDSN traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $172.55. 17,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,575. Nordson has a one year low of $124.90 and a one year high of $176.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.82. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordson news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $395,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

