Nordson’s (NDSN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $188.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nordson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $168.86. The company had a trading volume of 409,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.99. Nordson has a twelve month low of $124.90 and a twelve month high of $176.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $72,608.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,617,718.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,379,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417 in the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $48,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

