Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 30,160,000 shares. Currently, 26.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 38.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after buying an additional 517,324 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 208.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 380,498 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 169.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after buying an additional 543,917 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. 4,457,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,906. Nordstrom has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

