Norfolk Southern Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the railroad operator on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Norfolk Southern has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

NSC traded up $12.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.74. The stock had a trading volume of 129,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,333. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $165.77 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)