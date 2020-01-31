Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given “Hold” Rating at Cfra

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cfra in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.29.

NSC opened at $214.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $166.33 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $979,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

