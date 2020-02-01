Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $241.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $226.00 to $241.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.70. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $166.33 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

