Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $247.00 at UBS Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $208.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.70. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $166.33 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 384.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 42,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

