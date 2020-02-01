Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $212.46, but opened at $214.83. Norfolk Southern shares last traded at $212.41, with a volume of 888,825 shares traded.

The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

About Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

