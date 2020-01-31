North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NOA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.34 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

