Northcoast Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

NYSE AOS opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,106 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14,348.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 554,147 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,159,000 after purchasing an additional 410,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $13,956,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

