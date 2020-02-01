Northcoast Research Lowers A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Neutral

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread