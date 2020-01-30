Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.14. Northeast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Northeast Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBN. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 149.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

