Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Northeast Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NBN stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. Northeast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $181.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northeast Bancorp by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Northeast Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

