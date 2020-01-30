Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $1.58

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.58. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 540,585 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Imperial Capital upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 111.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 1,798.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 37,094 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 43,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio

