Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NESRF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Northern Star Resources stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Northern Star Resources has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $9.91.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds