Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $16.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northern Technologies International an industry rank of 228 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently commented on NTIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 171,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85,702 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,772 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

NTIC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $132.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Technologies International (NTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com