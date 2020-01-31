Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $1,243,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock worth $5,911,613. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Northern Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

