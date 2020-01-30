Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

Northfield Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 92,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,883. The firm has a market cap of $812.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northfield Bancorp has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFBK. BidaskClub cut shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $26,155.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at $303,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

