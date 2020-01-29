Northgate (LON:NTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northgate (LON:NTG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Northgate in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Northgate presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 418.33 ($5.50).

Shares of LON NTG opened at GBX 270 ($3.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 303.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 324.69. Northgate has a 52-week low of GBX 269 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 415 ($5.46).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

About Northgate

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

