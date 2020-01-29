Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces Earnings Results

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.05%.

Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $241.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

In related news, Director David G. Wight purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $25,460.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,500.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?