Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.83, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 22.75-23.15 EPS.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $384.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.09.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

