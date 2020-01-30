Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northview Apartment Reit in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northview Apartment Reit’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$1.45. The company had revenue of C$98.92 million during the quarter.

Northview Apartment Reit has a twelve month low of C$20.30 and a twelve month high of C$26.04.

