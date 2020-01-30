Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NWBI. Raymond James began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $584,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,684 shares of company stock valued at $895,584 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 164,859 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

