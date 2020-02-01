Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

NWBI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NWBI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. 1,591,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $426,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,684 shares of company stock valued at $895,584 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 35,749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

