Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.32

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.32 and last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 511700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 203.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

