Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NCLH. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

Shares of NCLH opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after buying an additional 46,889 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 50,844 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

