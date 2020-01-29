Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Short Interest Update

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the December 31st total of 59,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVMI. ValuEngine cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NVMI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,372. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $41.42.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $3,608,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the third quarter worth $25,856,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 341.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 943,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 729,325 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,362,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,295,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

