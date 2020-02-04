NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang Sells 53,887 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 53,887 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $489,832.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,122.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after purchasing an additional 743,993 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after purchasing an additional 767,600 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?