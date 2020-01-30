NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Sells $433,122.00 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $433,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NG opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,913,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after purchasing an additional 767,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,017,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,752 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after purchasing an additional 743,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after purchasing an additional 226,230 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading