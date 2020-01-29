Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,400 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 680,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Novan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

NOVN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 951,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,737. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.06.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Novan by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 66,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novan by 105.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 49,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novan by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 127,534 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Novan by 11.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth $33,000. 5.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

