Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57, approximately 1,040,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,294,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The company has a market cap of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novan Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novan by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Novan by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novan by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,305 shares during the period. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)