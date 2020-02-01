Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $6.84

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.84. Novavax shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 3,676,663 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $244.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 16.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Novavax by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?