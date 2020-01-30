Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI) Trading 4.5% Higher

Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 13,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 825.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42.

Novra Technologies Company Profile (CVE:NVI)

Novra Technologies, Inc provides products, systems, and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The company offers video distribution products and systems for the provision of end-to-end solutions to traditional and non-traditional video networks; end-to-end infrastructure solutions, including uplink and receive site equipment, as well as network management, encryption, and targeted regionalization/ad insertion services to broadcast radio networks; and hardware infrastructure, and content distribution network software solution for ultra-reliable and secure file broadcasting.

