NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.86, 4,142 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 3,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded NSK LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded NSK LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.76.

NSK LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

