NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of NTN Buzztime as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTN opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?