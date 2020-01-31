NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.16

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 39113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCMYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of NTT Docomo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.29.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Analysts forecast that NTT Docomo Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NTT Docomo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

