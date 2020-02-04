Nuance Communications (NUAN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Nuance Communications to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nuance Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.95. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $220,536.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing