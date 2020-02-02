Nucleus Financial Group’s (NUC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nucleus Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 205 ($2.70) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NUC opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.80 million and a PE ratio of 22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.57. Nucleus Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234 ($3.08).

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?