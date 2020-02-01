Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. Nucor has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Nucor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nucor by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Nucor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Nucor by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

