Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. 71,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

