Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut Nucor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Longbow Research raised Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.70.

Shares of NUE traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. 3,186,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,031. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $916,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after buying an additional 94,693 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

