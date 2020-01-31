Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.80.

NUE stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.86. 2,845,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $23,325,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Nucor by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 447,758 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $22,192,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $12,592,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

