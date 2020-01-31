Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NUE. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.80.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $48.86. 2,845,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,292. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

