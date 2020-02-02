Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nucor’s profits declined year over year in fourth-quarter 2019. Nevertheless, adjusted earnings and sales beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Weakness in U.S. steel prices is likely to hurt the company’s margins. Higher domestic production driven by added capacity is contributing to the decline in U.S. steel prices. A slowing global economy and waning steel demand are other factors for declining steel prices. Sluggish steel demand also poses problems. A weak manufacturing sector is expected to limit steel demand growth in the United States. Higher capital expenditure in 2020 will also affect U.S. Steel's ability to generate free cash flows. There are also uncertainties surrounding exemptions of countries from steel tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. The steel industry is also reeling under oversupply.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NUE. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

NUE stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. Nucor has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,529,000 after acquiring an additional 185,701 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after buying an additional 94,693 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nucor by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,356,000 after buying an additional 191,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Nucor by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after buying an additional 447,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

